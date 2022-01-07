EL is an inspiration to me - Nova Blaq

Nova Blaq, US-based Ghanaian rapper

US-based Ghanaian rapper, Nova Blaq, has disclosed that award-winning Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Elorm Adablah, better known as EL, is a great inspiration to his music career.

In an interview with Winston Michaels on the ‘Shouts On Y’ show, Nova Blaq, noted that EL’s music style was an epic one and a good taste for music engineering.



“EL is a crazy inspiration to me, just because I got the chance to meet him and saw the way he does his music. I love his work from the top to the bottom, production, engineering the whole piece of work. I am also influenced by Kanye West, Kit Katty, Jay Z for sure. In the UK people like Central Cee, Headie One, Stormzy and Dave,” he said.



The ‘Pressure’ hitmaker further narrated how he met EL and how he was fortunate to be featured on EL’s ‘Frodo Baggings’ song.

“I met EL back in the US because we both worked with Pee On The Beat a lot. I met EL over there and we shared some music conversations and it was a vibe. One day, I was leaving the studio and he asked me to listen to a song he just recorded. The song was dope, he asked if I could be on it, I was shocked but he insisted. That same day I recorded my verse and sent it back and he loved it.”



Nova Blaq was in Ghana to have a feel of the Ghanaian December experience as well as to promote his music, he entreated his fans to stream his music and anticipate his debut EP.