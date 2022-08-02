Eating banku and tilapia made my night complete in Ghana - Vic Mensa

Vic Mensa shares what night life experience makes him complete

American rapper and singer, Victor Kwesi Mensah, popularly known as Vic Mensa, has recounted what makes his best nightlife complete in Ghana.

Speaking with Kojo Manuel, Vic Mensa noted that eating banku and tilapia aside from the people and the culture made his nightlife whole.



“My favourite thing about nightlife in Accra is going to get Banku and Tilapia around the corner from Republic Bar. That's my favourite thing about nightlife in Ghana,” he said.



Moving away from food, Vic delved into how he got American Hollywood star, Chance the Rapper, to visit Ghana for the first time.



Vic said, “I tried to tell people that Ghana was a different conception of what people think of Africa.



“I spoke to Chance and Chance was like ey, I am pulling up. Then five days later he was here. For many of us that were raised in America, coming home and coming to understand the people and the culture is a life-changing experience.”

American rappers, Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper returned to Ghana with about eight high school students from Chicago in the United States of America.



The artistes and the students were expected to stay in Ghana for a 10-day educational travel experience.



In an Instagram post shared on July 13, 2022, Vic Mensa highlighted “a year ago we had the idea to take a group of kids from Chicago to Ghana. There are some things about yourself that you can only understand by knowing where you come from.



“The musician added that “Our dream is to build bridges that cross the ocean of divide created by the transatlantic slave trade. Today we are one step closer to actualizing that dream.”





