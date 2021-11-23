Eazzy can send her songs, but I won’t collaborate with her - Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene and Eazzy

Kuami Eugene on why he won’t collaborate with Eazzy

The ‘rockstar’ affirms Eazzy can’t do anything to him if he refuses to work with her



Eazzy spotted in an old video explaining why she can't work with Kuami Eugene



Highlife musician, Kuami Eugene has affirmed in all seriousness to never collaborate with Eazzy on any song.



According to the "Wish Me Well" hitmaker, his colleague musician Eazzy can submit her song for collaboration, but he will decline the request.



He made this declaration on a Kumasi based radio station, Radio One.

When asked if he will ever collaborate with Eazzy on a song, he responded “no, no, no, I will not do it.”



According to the ‘Rockstar’, although it is a good thing to receive an overwhelming amount of love in the Ghanaian showbiz industry, there are some artistes who pretend solely for validation from their peers.



“Some artistes sugar quote things so people love them. It’s good when everyone loves you, I mean it’s nice. But then again, I keep saying as human beings we sin a lot by telling petty lies. If Eazzy sends me her song and I insist on not collaborating, she can’t do anything to me,” he reiterated.



In a rather interesting turn of events, a video of Eazzy has surfaced where she listed the three artistes she would never collaborate with.



She mentioned Kuami Eugene and Patapaa; adding that she was going to try and remember who the third person was.

“I wouldn’t want to do a song with Patapaa, I wouldn’t want to do a song with Kuami Eugene, I don’t know the third person, I will run my head through. I prefer Kidi, I like the texture of his voice, I like his composition, tone of his voice and knowing that there can be another player that can do the job for me, I wouldn’t want to”, she said.



She stated Kuami Eugene and Patapaa have no likeness to the kind of songs she makes.



She listed Patapaa’s ‘’Skopatumana' as a reason she could never collaborate with the artiste.



