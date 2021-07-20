Ebo Whyte shares 10 lessons as he celebrates 67th birthday

James Ebo Whyte is 67 years old

Renowned playwright James Ebo Whyte has on the occasion of his 67th birthday shared ten life lessons with follows.

“I like to share lessons because, as I always say, I want to leave the earth empty. So, for my 67th birthday, which is today, I share with you lessons from my 67th self,” he said in a social media post.



Listing the nuggets of wisdom, the Artistic Director and Lead Writer at Roverman Productions said:



1. Time passes very quickly.



2. No matter what you do, not everyone will like you.



3. No one has it all in life.



4. Take your health seriously. At 67, I can’t stress this enough!

5. Take your primary relationships seriously. That’s the relationship with your family.



6. Life is like the World Cup. Some are just happy to have qualified. Others just want to make it to the quarter-finals. So be careful whom you imitate.



7. We represent more than ourselves.



8. It pays to read.



9. Don’t worry.



10. Seek God.

Uncle Ebo Whyte, as he is affectionately called, became fond of theatre during his secondary school days at Osu Presby in1972/3.



He has successfully written and directed over 42 plays since 2008. These plays have been performed to thousands of people and have become reference points in many lives.



His plays include ‘Not My Husband’, ‘The Day Dad Came’, ‘Unhappy Wives Confused Husbands’, ‘Dear God Comma’, ‘Rejected’, ‘Dora Why’, and ‘Blackmail’.



