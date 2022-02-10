Ebony's legacy in the music industry would never fade - Father

Ebony's parents visited her tomb

Source: GNA

Mr. Opoku Kwarteng, father of the late musician Ebony Reigns, says his daughter's legacy in the music industry will live forever in the annals of Ghana's music.

The sensational female songstress who took Ghana by storm with her musical prowess passed away on February 8, 2018, after an accident.



Yesterday, the family of the late musician paid a visit to her grave on the four years anniversary of her passing, having laid a new wreath on her grave.



In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Mr. Kwarteng popularly known as ‘Starboy Kwarteng’ said he would do all it takes to sustain the legacy of his daughter who was undoubtedly one of the best musical acts of her time.

"There is no way Ebony's legacy would ever pass. She has some timeless hit songs and we would commemorate her passing every year.



“As the father I have earmarked 16th February as the Special Jollof Day to celebrate her Birthday because jollof rice was her favourite. Nana Ama [Ebony] always lives and there would be no one like her," he said.



Ghanaian music loving fans took to social media to remember the talented songstress on the fourth anniversary of her passing with some top musical artists including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Sista Afia, Lilwin, among others all paying glowing tribute to the music gem.