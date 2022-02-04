Ebony told me not to remain silent – Starboy Kwarteng

Ebony visits me in my dreams, says Father

Ebony’s father opens up on the aftermath of her daughter’s death

Father of the late Ebony reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng popularly known as ‘Starboy Kwateng’, has disclosed that he still communicates with his late daughter.



It’s been more than four years since the death of Ebony but in an interview with KofiTV, his father has disclosed that he still keeps in touch with her.



Although he failed to disclose their means of communication, Nana Kwarteng said;

“I am a spiritualist, who is a spiritualist, I am one and so, therefore, my communication and the method of my communication with her royal majesty, Nana Hemaa Ebony is through…[silence]...let me keep it for now,” he said.



Starboy Kwarteng further cited an instance where he was cautioned by his late daughter in a dream not to sit idle after her death.



“Our method of communication is not through dreams, but have had dreams and seen her twice. She spoke to me when she spoke to me in my dreams. In the dream, she was only asking that I don't sit and watch….and indeed I felt too bad. It was like the queen was cautioning me not to fold my arms and watch. It's a shame anyway,” he added.



Nana Opoku Kwarteng has since the death of his daughter taken a lot of steps including pursuing justice, probing her death which he believes is unnatural and signing new artistes.