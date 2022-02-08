Ebony was 'killed' in an accident caused by negligence - M3nsa

Singer, M3nsa

M3nsa says negligence killed Ebony

M3nsa explains how Ebony was killed in a car crash



Ghanaians mourn the late Ebony



Singer, M3nsa, a member of the group, FOKN Bois, has alleged 'Ebony was killed.'



He has argued that the car crash that claimed the life of the talented singer would have been prevented.



Reports indicate that the Nyamebekyere-Mankranso road where the crash occurred has for years been in a bad state with several potholes becoming a death trap.



Ebony and two others, Franky Kuri and a military officer, Atsu Vondee lost their lives on February 8, 2018, while returning from Sunyani at around 11:30 PM.

According to M3nsa, the height of 'negligence' in the country has claimed the lives of many innocent Ghanaians, but nobody has been made to face the law in all these instances.



In a tweet dated February 8, he wrote that heads could have rolled if the unfortunate incident happen in a developed country.



"Killed. She didn’t pass away, she was killed by an accident caused by negligence which in any other country would be a punishable crime. Talk well," M3nsa tweeted in response to a post made by Muse Africa.



Music lovers from Ghana are mourning the late Ebony Reigns who passed away in a fatal car accident four years ago.



Several tributes have poured in for the late dancehall singer who was known for making monster hits and topping charts with her songs.



See M3nsa's posts below:

Killed. She didn’t pass away, she was killed by an accident caused by negligence which in any other country would be a punishable crime . Talk well. https://t.co/6GjUBdCuK4 — M3NSA (@mensamusic) February 8, 2022