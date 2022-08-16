0
Economy: Ghana is hot – Yaw Tog

71198435 Yaw Tog

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

‘Sore’ hitmaker Yaw Tog says since he started making money and spending money, he’s changed his mind about the Ghanaian economy.

“There’s something I always tell [those] I walk with. At first, when I wasn’t buying anything, whenever I heard people say Ghana is difficult to live in, I would say they were lying,” he started.

“But now that I’ve started buying things. I feel the heat. The country is hot,” he continued folding his arms.

The award-winning musician swore he agrees with Lade’s afrobeats anthem that claims ‘adulthood na scam’, to wit; adulthood is a scam.

He also shared that because of this realisation, he appreciates his parents for their hard work as adults.

Yaw Tog turned 18 in May 2021.

He became a music star in the same year and started earning money after the release and success of his song ‘Sore’ featuring the Asakaa Boys and ‘Sore Remix’ with rap stars Stormy and Kwesi Arthur.

Yaw’s latest offering is an afrobeats number called ‘Sophia’.

