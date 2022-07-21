Eddie Nartey premiers ‘That Night’ on August 4

Official artwork for the project

‘That Night’, a movie written, produced and directed by Eddie Nartey is scheduled for premier on August 4, 2022, at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra.

The movie stars a number of new and old faces including Anthony Woode, Eddie Nartey, Umar Krupp, Jessica Larny, Esi Hammond, Theresa Duatey and Adams Mensah.



The movie tells the story of Kukua, the newest to join the group of friends. She touches a strange ornament in a shrine and subsequently becomes possessed. They now must find a way to escape the fury of their possessed friend or possibly lose their lives.



Considering Eddie Nartey’s track record, it is expected that patrons would be thrilled at the cinema.