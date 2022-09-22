0
Entertainment

Edem Farrie shares a message on United Nations International Peace Day

Edem Fff.jfif Edem Farrie seated in the middle

Thu, 22 Sep 2022

21st of September on the United Nations calendar is celebrated as the International Day of Peace. The UN General Assembly has declared the day as one devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, by observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

The main purpose of this is to achieve world peace.

Edem Farrie is a UN Youth Ambassador who also is a reporter with GH One television, and a fashion model. As an ambassador, her role is to join the universal call to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and security.

She shares a message about world peace. In her message, she made this statement: "Fellow youth, peace is critical to security, and security is critical to peace.

In solitude, gather your thoughts and be reflective upon the causes of our chaos and the gravity of our losses as humans. In times of dispute, use reasoning and dialogue for your resolutions. When blades are drawn, blood is likely to spill. Be still, be collected and be a champion for peace and the security of humanity. Thank you, Youth Network for UN Security Council for your commitment to resolution 2250).

Edem Farrie has worked on intriguing stories which relate to general health, women in society, and COVID-19; given talks at various seminars on domestic violence against women and engaged in philanthropic activities as well.

