0
Menu
Entertainment

Edem and Big twins pay courtesy call on Ghana’s Ambassador in USA to discuss Ghana-Mexico Day

Edward Mexico Day They visited the embassy purposefully to discuss Ghana Mexico day

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: attractivemustapha.com

Ghanaian celebrated musician, Edem and big twins Africa, over the week paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Ambassador to America.

The musicians, according to Blogger Attractive Mustapha, visited the embassy purposefully to discuss Ghana-Mexico day which was launched late last year in Ghana.

During the visit, they outlined their aims and plans for having yearly Ghana Mexico Day in Ghana and in Mexico and the Ghanaian Embassy in the USA which also serves Ghanaians in Mexico assured them of maximum support to be able to achieve all their aims.

Alima Mahama, Ghana's Ambassador to the United States of America and Mexico who received the musician, said the government and the Embassy are always keen on supporting all positive initiatives that will raise the flag of Ghana high.

Apart from her, other dignitaries that were in the meeting include Ninette Danquah Ivo - Minister, Economic and Diaspora Affairs, Cynthia Djokoto Minister Counselor, Trade and Investment.

Ghana-Mexico day is set to come off in May both in Ghana and in Mexico.

The Day is a day set aside to celebrate the cultures of both countries in terms of music, dance, the arts, and food is scheduled to take place in Mexico in May 2023, and in Ghana end of 2023.

Source: attractivemustapha.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi