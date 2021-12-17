Edem explains why he didn’t donate money to Davido

Ghanaian Musician, Edem

Ghanaian rapper, Edem Denning Hotor, has explained why he didn't donate money to Davido.

It is recalled that Nigerian singer, Davido mentioned a list of Ghanaian artists he made features for and asked them to donate money to him so that he can clear his Rolls Royce at the port.



Edem was mentioned alongside Medikal, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and other artistes. Some reportedly donated the money but Edem couldn’t.



In an interview on Okay FM with Abeiku Santana, the rapper has explained why he didn’t donate the money. He said he came to Ghana and was shooting a music video in Ada when he was told about Davido’s request.



Edem said he felt pressured to help his fellow tribesmen in Keta who lost their homes due to a frightening tidal wave that displaced over 3000 people.



His team felt it was more helpful to support the Keta Tidal waves victims rather than donate to Davido, which they carried through, he stated.

Edem jokingly added that he will “mafia” all those who laughed at him for being broke because he couldn’t donate to Davido when he shares some GHC10,000 in January next year.



He said he has listed the handles of some Twitter agenda boys and he won’t send them momo if they drop their numbers for support.



Watch video below:



