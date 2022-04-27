Edem holds private album listening with Akufo-Addo?

Award winning Ghanaian musician, Edem captured in moments with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sources confirm that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the first to have had an opportunity to listen to Edem's yet-to-be-released album.

Although efforts to confirm the said rumour have proven futile, the renowned Ghanaian rapper cum singer, has been throwing in hints here and there on social media.



Subsequently, in the early hours of Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Edem shared a flyer of an upcoming song that is due for release this Friday, April 29th.



Titled 'Ma Cherie', the song is rumoured to be one out of the many pieces expected to be featured on the upcoming album.



However, Edem who has remained tight-lipped for a while now has again intensified rumours of the 'president's private album listening'.



He has thrown fans into a state of disarray by sharing another video of himself and the president.

Take a look at the video below



