0
Menu
Entertainment

Edem marks his birthday with stunning pictures

Edem Laughs Edem beaming with smiles on birthday

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Edem celebrates birthday donned in white

Social media users celebrate Edem on his birthday

Edem pleads with fans to follow his socials for new songs to be released

Rapper Edem has marked his birthday with some pictures he has shared on social media that has got fans flooding him with wishes.

The artiste who clothe himself in a white kaftan in three different poses he shared on Twitter accompanied his post with a beautiful message on his birthday expressing his joy for clocking another year.

The post by the 'Gbevu' hitmaker requested one thing from his fans in his message that read, “Happy + 1... All fans go watch and subscribe to my channel…That’s all I wish and want on my bday…So much music on the way.”

Some of the messages that celebrated the rapper’s big day read, “More of Jah Jah Blessing. Blessed Earthstrong Legend. More strength to carry on,” a user said.

Another added saying, “Jux done wif the video on YouTube. Mad!!! Can't convince me u ain't a dancer. Happy birthday."

“Birthday blessings to you Edem! Wishing an abundance of joy and more for this new year of life,” a third wished.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Know the original owners of the Achimota Forest Reserve
Ghanaian jailed 9 years by US court over US$36m scam, to repay US$2.9m
Rawlings wanted his cremated body to be used to nourish Achimota Forest – Aide
I am certain NDC will win 2024 elections – 'Optimistic' Mahama
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers