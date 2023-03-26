2
Edited: 'I want an autograph before you get too famous and forget me' - Rihanna to Ghanaian fashion designer

Papa Oppong And Rihanna Fast-rising Ghanaian fashion designer, Papa Oppong captured beside Rihanna

Sun, 26 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fast-rising Ghanaian fashion designer, Papa Oppong, has recently made headlines after receiving a message from American billionaire and singer Rihanna.

The talented designer, who is known for his bold and unique designs, was over the moon after receiving the message from the renowned singer.

In his response to Rihanna's message via a tweet dated March 26, 2023, Papa Oppong expressed his admiration for her, stating that he adored her and couldn't wait to meet her in person.

He even joked about crying in disbelief at the thought of meeting the pop star.

“Rihanna I adore you! Forever and ever! I can’t wait to meet you and scream and laugh and cry together!!! This can’t be real life!!! I’m gonna go cry right now. Be right back,” Papa Oppong said.

Rihanna, on the other hand, showed her support for Papa Oppong's work, congratulating him on his success and expressing her excitement for his future.

She even asked for an autograph, proving that even A-list celebrities can be starstruck by the talent and creativity of others.

“Congratulations man! This is giving me chills! I want an autograph before you get too famous and forget me,” Rihanna wrote Papa Oppong.

The exchange between Papa Oppong and Rihanna has garnered a lot of attention, not just in Ghana but also in the international fashion community.

People are naturally delighted by this connection because it's uncommon for people to be noticed or acknowledged by a worldwide celebrity like Rihanna.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
