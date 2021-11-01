Education does not determine your future status - Mikki Osei Berko

Ghanaian actor, Mikki Osei Berko

Ghanaian actor, Mikki Osei Berko has disclosed that attending school and being educated does not determine the future of anyone.

According to him, school does not decide what anyone becomes in life although it helps shape people into becoming who they want to be.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he said, “School only helps because you need the basic education taught to read and relate with other people and it also helps you reach your goal in life”.



From his point of view, there are a lot uneducated people who are doing well while a lot of educated ones are still out struggling.



He stated that it is important for everyone to have at least the secondary level of education so to know the basics else, “You might be given poison and you cannot even tell it’s poison you have been given”.

He emphasized that people need to understand that although school is important, it does not determine how good or bad anyone’s future will turn out.



He also advised school authorities to introduce career training programs to the curriculum to help and guide the students decide on what they want to do once they are out of school.



He believes this will be of great help to them and also help them decide on what exactly they want to do.



“How many of the things we studied in school are we using or practicing in our lives today? This is why we need to introduce the career training programs to the upcoming ones to help them become the best version of themselves” he shared.