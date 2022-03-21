Edward Enninful finally marries longtime boyfriend, Rihanna, others attend

Edward Enninful and his husband, Alec Maxwell

Vogue editor Edward Enninful marries male partner

Hollywood stars grace Edward Enninful’s wedding



Edward Enninful holds wedding on his birthday



British-based Ghanaian editor of the famous Vogue Magazine, Edward Enninful, has finally tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend, Alec Maxwell.



It was a double celebration for the couple as the plush wedding ceremony, took place on Edward’s 50th birthday, according to a dailymail.co.uk report.



The couple were joined by friends including Naomi Campbell, Diane von Furstenberg, Victoria Beckham, Rihanna, Kate Moss among others.

In a long post to celebrate his partner and also thank patrons for gracing the occasion, Edward Enninful took to Instagram on March 16, 2022, and wrote, “I was lucky enough to experience the great personal joy I’ve ever known. I got married to my long term partner, Alec Maxwell.”



Some guests also shared interesting moments of the “fairy-tale” wedding which took place on social media.



“What an honour and joy to be part of your beautiful nuptials! It truly was like a fairy tale. The energy and happiness for you both is truly magical. Thank you for asking me to be a part of your fairytale wedding of the year,” Naomi Campbell wrote on Instagram.



Steve Harvey’s wife, Majorie Harvey also wrote; “Well done and congratulations to you both for a long and healthy life.”



Read the posts below:





