Effy Beyonce wins 30 Under 30 Young Star award

Young musician Effy Beyonce

Effy Beyonce, daughter of showbiz personalities Quophi Okyeame and Stacy Amoateng, has been crowned Young Star of the Year at the 2021 edition of the Under 30 Women Awards.

The young musician has since been receiving congratulatory messages from renowned Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe, TV show host Adwoa Saah Boateng, Nollywood’s Dakore Egbuson-Akande, film director Frank Gharbin, her parents, among others.



This year’s edition of the event was held on Saturday, June 5 at the Golden Key Hotel, Accra.



Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya West Constituency, Gizella Tetteh Agbotui; CEO of Platinum Networks, Stacy Amoateng; CEO of M.A.P Concepts Ghana, Ama Pratt; and others were honoured with special citations for their respective contributions to women empowerment in Ghana.

The Under 30 Women Awards, according to organisers, is aimed at celebrating and honouring women doing extraordinarily well in their respective fields. Put together by the Under 30 Project, the awards platform recognises notable achievements by young Ghanaian women.



