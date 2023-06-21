'Efia I beg' – John Dumelo to Efia Odo after latter shared old photo of them

Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo

Renowned Ghanaian actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has reacted to a picture that was shared by socialite, Efia Odo.

On June 20, 2023, the actress shared an old picture of her and John Dumelo on Twitter.



The shared photo comes in the wake of the recent Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie controversy, where Nelson talked about her amorous relationship with the singer in her newly released book.



On June 19, 2023, Ghanaians were hit with a shocking revelation. “I am not Yvonne Nelson”, a book written by Yvonne Nelson, details some things she has gone through in life, which include her love life, the absence of her father in her life, and abortion.



With regard to the abortion, the actress disclosed that she had an affair with Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, one of Ghana’s best rappers. She explained that the artiste opted for an abortion because he wasn’t ready to be a father.



The revelation left Ghanaians in shock and also sparked several reactions from netizens and some celebrities like Shatta Wale, Sista Afia, and Victoria Lebene.

While the brouhaha about the incident continued to stir up social media platforms like Twitter, Efia Odo also shared a picture of her and John Dumelo on the internet.



Dumelo, after seeing the photo, reacted, seemingly pleading with the actress not to also start a controversy.



“Efia I beg," was the politician's response to the actress' post.



Odo also replied to his comment by stating that: “Oh it is a harmless picture”.



Check out the post below:

Efia I beg https://t.co/IOadMfoSfl — Farmer John (@johndumelo) June 20, 2023

ED/FNOQ