Efia Odo ‘drools’ over Kwesi Arthur’s response to her indecent dressing

It appears Efia Odo’s love for Kwesi Arthur has skyrocketed following his response during a radio interview where he was queried about her indecent outfit.
Efia Odo became topical on social media after pictures of the see-through black mesh outfit she wore to Kwesi Arthur’s album listening which exposed her breast, nipples and thighs went viral.
The actress’ style of dressing on that particular day was tagged by many as indecent and she was subjected to wild scrutiny, with some individuals including lawyer Maurice Ampaw calling for her arrest.
Following the incident, Kwesi Arthur appeared on Abeiku Santana’s ‘Ekwansodwodwo’ on Tuesday April 26, 2022, where he was asked to share his opinion on the matter.
The ‘grind day’ hitmaker was asked whether he was also embarrassed to see pictures of Efia Odo’s indecent outfit been splashed on the internet and he had this to say;
“Well, I can’t be embarrassed by that because, I invited her and she honoured the invitation. In terms of what she wore, I feel like she’s a confident woman who’s not ashamed of being herself and I admire her for that.”
But chancing on excerpts of Kwesi Arthurs’ response, Efia Odo who was excited that the ‘Son of Jacob’ crooner confidently defended her said;
“Why Would I not support Kwesi Arthur? His intelligence alone,” adds love emojis to her post.
Why Would I not support Kwesi Arthur ?? His intelligence alone???????????????? https://t.co/lW5LvTpVNB— EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) April 25, 2022