1
Menu
Entertainment

Efia Odo gives a throwback of her wild look at Cardi B's concert

Video Archive
Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efia Odo shares one of her wildest looks

Efia turns heads at Kwesi Arthurs album launch

What popular actress wore at Cardi B's concert in Accra

When American rapper, Cardi B first stepped foot in Ghana in December 2019, a host of celebrities including Efia Odo turned out for her controversial 'meet and greet session' and musical concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Television personality, Efia Odo, made it a point to turn heads with her little silver dress that gave away a lot of skin. She topped social media trends with some critics calling her out for exposing her body in public.

Fast forward to May 24, 2022, Andrea Owusu, took to her Twitter platform to remind fans that she is the 'it girl', the only personality rated as the 'baddest' in the country when it comes to wild outfits.

The 28-year-old actress on the night of Cardi B's performance wore a glittery bra and a matching panty that had a little covering on the front and back.

Efia's throwback video captioned "I’m great" has received mixed reactions from followers, especially those who were not 'feeling' the look. However, fans who are used to her style celebrated her confidence.

It would be recalled that Efia made headlines back in April when she wore a black sheer dress that put on display her bare breast at the album listening of rapper Kwesi Arthur.

Check out the video below:



Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
He is my uncle - Agyemang Badu reveals relationship with Asiedu Nketia
Why Akan children inherit from their uncles and not parents
Good news for Ghana as England coach snubs Eddie Nketiah, Tariq Lamptey in latest call-up
Follow these five things if you want to be successful - Kennedy Agyapong to Ghanaian youth
Victim of Dansoman daylight robbery attack speaks out
Captain Smart 'Rescued' While Reporting On Floods
Accra Left In Ruins After Overnight Rains Caused Severe Flooding
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers