Efia Odo hints at taking a break from social media

You will miss me when I am gone, Efia to fans



Efia Odo's prophesy comes to pass



Actress and influencer, Andrea Owusu who is popularly known as Efia Odo has been missing in action on social media, this fans say is unusual.



But in a tweet on Monday, Odo retweeted a two-year-old post where she wrote that there is going to be a time where Ghanaians will hear less of her.



Efia Odo disclosed that when that happens, she is going to be deeply missed.

"A time will come when you won’t hear from me as often, and you’ll miss me," her tweet dated August 14, 2020.



Confirming her tweet in 2022, the actress who hardly makes a post these days wrote: "I said this 2 years ago, manifestation is real."



See Efia's tweet below:



