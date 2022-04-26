Efia Odo is a confident woman who's not afraid to show herself - Kwesi Arthur

Actress Efia Odo and rapper Kwesi Arthur

Rapper Kwesi Arthur has defended his confidant and promoter of his music, Efia Odo, who was recently rebuked by a section of the public for wearing a sheer dress that exposed her breasts and nipples at his album launch.



The rapper who has been in close contact with the actress and influencer has explained that Efia is one of the most confident women he has ever come across reasons why she dares to wear outfits that suit her body type even if it means exposing her skin.



Although many argue that the 'wild' black dress worn by Efia Odo on the night manage to divert attention from the 'Son of Jacob' album, the rapper stated that his new project enjoyed all the buzz and publicity.



The two were spotted in each other's embrace with the cameras and bloggers all wanting to take a shot of them at the album launch.

Speaking on Okay101.7FM with Abieku Santana on Monday, April 25, he said: "I can't be embarrassed by that because I invited her to my album launch and she honoured the invitation and showed up. In terms of what she wore, I think she is a confident woman and she is not afraid of showing herself or being herself. I hope you understand."



He again appreciated the fans and colleagues who turned up to support his first album on April 21.



"I admire her for that but people should up and we did what we were supposed to do on that night and I am grateful for that," said the rapper.



