0
Menu
Entertainment

Efia Odo is a confident woman who's not afraid to show herself - Kwesi Arthur

Efia Odo Kwesi Arthur 32.png Actress Efia Odo and rapper Kwesi Arthur

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Arthur says he wasn't ashamed of Efia Odo's outfit

Rapper describes Efia Odo as a confident woman

Efia Odo rocks a sheer dress to an album launch

Rapper Kwesi Arthur has defended his confidant and promoter of his music, Efia Odo, who was recently rebuked by a section of the public for wearing a sheer dress that exposed her breasts and nipples at his album launch.

The rapper who has been in close contact with the actress and influencer has explained that Efia is one of the most confident women he has ever come across reasons why she dares to wear outfits that suit her body type even if it means exposing her skin.

Although many argue that the 'wild' black dress worn by Efia Odo on the night manage to divert attention from the 'Son of Jacob' album, the rapper stated that his new project enjoyed all the buzz and publicity.

The two were spotted in each other's embrace with the cameras and bloggers all wanting to take a shot of them at the album launch.

Speaking on Okay101.7FM with Abieku Santana on Monday, April 25, he said: "I can't be embarrassed by that because I invited her to my album launch and she honoured the invitation and showed up. In terms of what she wore, I think she is a confident woman and she is not afraid of showing herself or being herself. I hope you understand."

He again appreciated the fans and colleagues who turned up to support his first album on April 21.

"I admire her for that but people should up and we did what we were supposed to do on that night and I am grateful for that," said the rapper.

See Efia's photos below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I warned Kan-Dapaah over mistreatment of Barker-Vormawor - Nyaho-Tamakloe
NDC man ‘squares off’ with Sam Jonah
Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe opens up on relationships with Akufo-Addo
Freddie Blay is alien to NPP, he is a liar and corrupt - Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’