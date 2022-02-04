Efia Odo pokes NPP again

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Efia Odo

Ghanaian socialite, Andreas Owusu popularly known as Efia Odo, has once again slammed the NPP-led government in a new post shared on social media.



Efia who has been silent about national issues for a while now has seemingly resurrected her advocacy for a good standard of living for citizens.



According to Efia who is one of the conveners of #FixTheCountry, not much is being done by the current government since they assumed power.



Unclear what led to her rants, she took to Twitter and questioned why the government deceived Ghanaians into believing that they could do better if handed power.

“4 more just to do more damage, smh.” She wrote on Friday, February 4, 2022.



Efia Odo’s numerous complaints about the NPP government have been met with threats from some politicians and individuals on social media in the past.



She has previously clashed with the likes of NPP’s Bono Ahafo Chairman, Abronye DC, in one of such instances.



