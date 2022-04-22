Efia Odo responds to criticism over 'exposed' nipples

Efia Odo steps out in a see-through dress

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw wants Efia Odo arrested



Why Efia Odo has been trending



On Thursday, actress and influencer, Andrea Owusu, better known as Efia Odo, took to Twitter to explain her absence from social media, little did fans know that she was cooking up something for the night that leave them talking.



Efia broke the internet in Ghana with her black sheer dress that gave away her bare boobs and nipples which some say was indecent but to fans' it was just another day to go wild.



Despite the backlash and calls by a section of the public including Lawyer Maurice Ampaw for her arrest, Efia Odo says she holds the power to get the entire nation talking.

The actress on Friday morning published photos of herself in the sassy outfit worn at Kwesi Arthur's event but this time blurred her mush-talked about nipples.



"You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation. Son of Jacob out now," read the caption of her Instagram post on April 22.



In reaction to the viral photos, Lawyer Ampaw in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's reporter, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, stated that the actress can be prosecuted or fine for promoting nudity which is against the laws of the land. He has therefore called for her immediate arrest.



"As at now, our children are being exposed to pornographic material and so, I am calling for the immediate arrest. I am calling on the Director of the Cybercrime Unit and then the IGP to immediately cause her arrest so we stop this kind of impunity. We need to guard our public morials," he said.



"Anyone watching the photos will say, wow what is this...Ghana's culture and practices doesn't promote nudity and indecent exposure. It violates the laws of the land and it is criminal conduct and I think the state institutions should be interested in it," Lawyer Ampaw added.