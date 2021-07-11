Efia Odo’s ambassadorial deal suspended over social media break

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Efia Odo

• Efia Odo was officially signed as the new brand ambassador for Euro Decor Ghana on February 16, 2021.

• She signed a 3-year contract to serve as brand ambassador for the décor brand



•The actress was suspended after she decided to take a break from social media



Reports indicate that a juicy ambassadorial deal for popular Ghanaian socialite and an active crusader for the #FixTheCountry campaign, Efia Odo with a company named Euro Décor Home Limited has been suspended.



The decision to hold on with the agreement follows Efia’s decision to take a break from social media.



It can be recalled that the popular socialite took to social media on July 7, 2021 to announce to her fans and followers that she is going on a hiatus.

The #FixTheCountry advocate made it clear that the move was in a bid to protect her mental health, which according to her is at stake.



She wrote, “I will like to take this time to let you all know that I’m going on a hiatus. My mental health is at stake at the moment. My love for this country and humanity has turned into something else I am not, political. I am of peace and equality. My heart and intentions are as pure as gold. Things are too heavy for me right now. Take care.”



But reacting to the actress’s decision, the décor company stated in a letter published by Nkonkonsa.com and sighted by GhanaWeb that;



“In reference to the announcement on social media to take a break to undergo self-refurbishment, Euro Décor and its management will like to wish you a speedy recovery. But considering the current situation and fulfilment of obligations required of her as stipulated in their contract, and agreed by both parties, we have decided to suspend the contract pending future review.”



Perhaps, for the fear of how badly their sales might be affected if their ‘brand influencer’ (Efia Odo) takes leave of social media, Euro Décor decided to suspend the said contract.

Read the letter below:











