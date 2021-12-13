Efia Odo’s mother ‘turns heads’ with latest photo

Ms. Adombi Serwaa is the mother of popular Ghanaian socialite cum brand influencer, Efia Odo

Ms. Adombi Serwaa, the beautiful mother of popular Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo, has shared a gorgeous picture of herself on social media which has got fans talking.



The ever bubbly mother of Efia has proven that the ‘apple doesn’t fall far from the mango tree’ as she completely slayed in her outfit just like her daughter does.



The photo shared on her Instagram page with over 20,000 followers also captures a striking resemblance between her and her daughter(Efia Odo).



In what appears to be a funeral outfit, Ms. Serwaa was seen in an all-black laced outfit with a pair of sunglasses to match.

She also wore a black and gold-colored weave with nice make-up.



Efia Odo’s mother posed for the cameras in a manner that exudes swag and scores of admirers have since flooded her comment section with nice compliments.



Watch the post below:



