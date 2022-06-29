1
Efia Odo shades Mona4Reall’s friends, Afia Schwarzenegger with ‘deformed’ post?

Efia Odo Yellow Dress.jpeg Efia Odo

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress and US-trained nursing assistant, Efia Odo, has shared a post on Twitter, generating a conversation as to whether or not she targeted some friends of Ghanaian songstress and socialite, Mona4Reall.

Efia Odo in a Twitter post sarcastically noted that it is weird for anyone to spend huge sums of money for cosmetic treatment to become beautiful only to end up looking deformed.

Although the actress did not explicitly direct her comment to anyone, her tweet briefly follows a viral video from the 30th birthday anniversary celebration of Mona4Reall, making some people assume it is her reaction to a footage from the event.

In the said video, five ladies believed to be very close friends of the singer dressed seductively to flaunt their curves and heavy backsides and sprayed money on the singer while they twerked.

The split similarity in their physical stature especially their backside made many internet users assume the ladies went under the knife to obtain such physiques.

Cosmetic surgery is fast becoming a common phenomenon in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. Recently, Kisa Gbekle, an actress was in the news for confirming that she went in for surgery to enhance her body and make her feel more beautiful.

Moesha Buodong in 2021 opined that her courage to enhance her body surgically encourage Ghanaian ladies who wanted to enhance their body to do the same.

Meanwhile, some have also said Efia Odo’s post is a dig at Afia Schwarzenegger. This is because the said post comes after a photo of the comedienne in bikini went viral.

Here is Efia Odo's post and reactions from fans













