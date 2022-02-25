Efia Odo sparks depression rumours again

Efia Odo discloses being fed up on earth
Efia Odo’s tweet causes stir
Fans sympathize with Efia Odo
Ghanaian socialite, Andreas Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has shared some depressing posts online which has caught the attention of Twitter users.
This happens to be one out of the many times the Ghanaian socialite has shared posts that suggest she is in a mentally-unstable place.
Unclear what necessitated her post, the bubbly Efia Odo who has been inactive on social media lately, took to Twitter and wrote; “An alien should come for me, I’m tired of earth.”
Her tweet has since garnered several reactions from users who have expressed all sorts of comments including words of encouragement.
Efia Odo has in a number of instances deactivated her social media accounts in order to protect her sanity from trolls.
Read this latest post below:
An alien should come for me, I’m tired of earth.— EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) February 24, 2022
Just be strong don’t know what you facing but sending you love as your name says odo— Alfreds (@Lastkvng_2000) February 24, 2022
Don’t be because u can do all things through Jesus Christ who strengthen u— Queen Nana Adwoa Sika (@queen_adwoa1) February 24, 2022
There is no peace in this world. Everyone thinks he or she is superior to others. But with the loyalty and honesty living we can enjoy lil peace on our own.— kiriku???????????????????????????????????????????? (@ji_kai2) February 24, 2022
Someone should call and check her ooo !! pic.twitter.com/UN7iOPg9Sr— Ananda (@Ananda_Vegan) February 24, 2022
Where you think you going? Stay here with us, there ain’t no second Efia Odo, there’s only one ☝????— Big Tyronn (@ty_ronn) February 24, 2022
Afuomuha dea depression nkoaa o— Big Mode (@bigmodegh) February 24, 2022