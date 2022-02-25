Efia Odo sparks depression rumours again

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Efia Odo

Efia Odo discloses being fed up on earth

Efia Odo’s tweet causes stir



Fans sympathize with Efia Odo



Ghanaian socialite, Andreas Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has shared some depressing posts online which has caught the attention of Twitter users.



This happens to be one out of the many times the Ghanaian socialite has shared posts that suggest she is in a mentally-unstable place.



Unclear what necessitated her post, the bubbly Efia Odo who has been inactive on social media lately, took to Twitter and wrote; “An alien should come for me, I’m tired of earth.”

Her tweet has since garnered several reactions from users who have expressed all sorts of comments including words of encouragement.



Efia Odo has in a number of instances deactivated her social media accounts in order to protect her sanity from trolls.



Read this latest post below:





An alien should come for me, I’m tired of earth. — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) February 24, 2022

Just be strong don’t know what you facing but sending you love as your name says odo — Alfreds (@Lastkvng_2000) February 24, 2022

Don’t be because u can do all things through Jesus Christ who strengthen u — Queen Nana Adwoa Sika (@queen_adwoa1) February 24, 2022

There is no peace in this world. Everyone thinks he or she is superior to others. But with the loyalty and honesty living we can enjoy lil peace on our own. — kiriku???????????????????????????????????????????? (@ji_kai2) February 24, 2022

Someone should call and check her ooo !! pic.twitter.com/UN7iOPg9Sr — Ananda (@Ananda_Vegan) February 24, 2022