Efia Odo tackles Nana Aba Anamoah over coronavirus vaccine comment?

It appears Efia Odo is unhappy with Nana Aba Anamoah’s statement in which she was infuriated with some popular conspiracy theories associated with the Coronavirus vaccines.



Although no particular name was mentioned, Efia Odo has sent a cryptic message to the popular newscaster on Twitter, which has sparked scores of reactions from Ghanaians.



One can recall that Nana Aba lambasted some persons she called ‘ignorant,’ calling on them to stop misinforming Ghanaians on the Coronavirus vaccines.



The GHONE general manager’s tweet was made shortly after Efia Odo was dragged on social media for comparing malaria to COVID-19.

“The ignorance being spewed about vaccines on this app is painfully shocking. If you won’t take the jab, stay in your room quietly and let the rest of your compatriots be. Period,"



But in a new development, Efia Odo has registered her displeasure over the manner in which ‘a particular individual’ indirectly invalidated her statements about the COVID-19 vaccine.



Efia Odo called that particular individual a ‘bitch’ and dared her to directly tweet at her if she isn’t scared.



“Bitch if you wonna tweet @ me. Tweet @ me,” Efia wrote on Twitter.



Following Efia’s comments, tweeps have indicated that Efia Odo is referring to Nana Aba Anamoah in a subtle way.



