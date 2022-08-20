Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove

Efia Odo stirs banku

Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo, has proven to naysayers that she is more than her looks and the dresses she wears.

In a video that has since gone viral on Instagram on August 20, 2022, the America born-Ghanaian was captured stirring banku like a professional caterer on a stove.



Efia’s caption enquired from her over 2.6 million social media users if they wanted to try her food while adding that she is a ‘bad b*tch chef in the kitchen.’



The actress, bragging about her cooking skills, donned a cream crop top and a creamy-brown bodycon dress.



What was shocking to her followers was the energy she put into stirring thick porridge-like food made with fermented corn flour and water.



Her post has however got many social media users expressing disbelief, insinuating that they never expected the outspoken socialite to know how to even boil water.

Check some of the comments shared on the socialite's page:



“Wow, u can cook too. All along I was thinking differently about u dear. Am sorry thanks to your mother,” a user said.



Another added, “Ei…I thought even boiling water would be difficult for you oo..wow..this social media err.”



A third said, “Relax we know you are the baddest chef…. Didn’t know your arms were this strong.”



