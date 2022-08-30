0
Efya, McBrown, Mona 4Reall jump on MzVee's Dumebi sing-along challenge

Collage Maker 29 Aug 2022 05.20 PM MzVee and Nana Ama McBrown

Tue, 30 Aug 2022

MzVee has launched yet another social media challenge as she continues to promote her smash-hit single ‘Dumebi’, dubbed the Dumebi sing-along challenge.

The song that was housed in her fifth studio album ’10thirty’ features Nigerian superstar singer Yemi Alade.

Following a successful dance challenge, MzVee has kickstarted a sing-along challenge where social media users can video themselves singing their favourite part of the song alongside MzVee herself.

Launched a few hours ago, top Ghanaian personalities including singers Mona4Reall, Efya, on-air personalities Giovanni Caleb, Nana Ama McBrown, Berla Mindu,  model Victoria Michals have since jumped on the new social media craze.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
