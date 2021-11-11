Efya and Irene Logan reunite for the cameras

Singers, Irene Logan and Efya

•Efya and Irene have been spotted together

• The two graced GUBA Awards 2021



• The duo were one-time a music group



Irene Logan and Jane Awindor now Efya, formerly of Irene & Jane fame, have reunited, this time not for a track but for a photo.



The former music group is best known for their 2007 hit single 'Baby' that featured Wutah.



These talented female musicians were discovered at the maiden edition of Stars of the Future reality show which witnessed Irene being crowned winner and Jane coming in as second runner-up.

The two blended their talents as a music group called Irene and Jane but went solo a few years into their partnership.



A photo making round on social media shows that Irene and Efya reunited at the recently held GUBA Awards in Accra.



The singers who dazzled in kente were captured in a happy mood.



