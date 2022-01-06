Efya gives social media users a treat as she rocks crochet pants

Ghanaian Musician, Efya

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Efya has decided to give people a sneak peek of the goodies she has at her back in a new video we have seen online.

Efya is currently at The Royal Senchi Resort/Hotel in Akosombo for D Black’s‘Tropical Fiesta’ which is expected to go on for three days.



In the video that was seen online, Efya was spotted walking with some male friends she attended the program with. She was in see-through trousers that somehow got the people around to see the things beneath.



Her raw backside was seen being flaunted as Efya only had a black p@nty on to cover some part of her back.

Watch the video below:



