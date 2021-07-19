Efya never bought Moesha's Range Rover - Kofi Asamoah sets record straight

• It has been alleged that Moesha sold her Range Rover at a cheap cost to Efya

• According to Kofi Asamoah, Efya never purchased Moesha’s Range Rover



• Kofi Asamoah has however failed to mention the name of the individual who purchased Moesha’s car



Popular Ghanaian filmmaker, Kofi Asamoah has refuted claims that Ghanaian singer, Efya has acquired Moesha Boudong’s Range Rover which she reportedly put up for sale.



One can recall that Moesha recently disclosed putting up all her items for sale following her decision to totally convert to Christianity.



Rumours were rife that Moesha sold her Range Rover at a cheap cost to Ghanaian singer, Efya and there have been intense calls on her to return the car with immediate effect.

But Kofi Asamoah, in a bid to clarify issues, stated that Efya only provided assistance for the car to be sold and never purchased the car as many thought.



In an interview with Peace FM’s Kwasi Aboagye on July 17, 2021, he stated that:



“The Range Rover Vogue was not purchased by Efya. Efya only served as a “middlewoman” for whoever bought the car. Efya is not the owner of the car. It was another musician. It was another artiste who at the time was working with Efya. She didn’t buy the car for herself as many people think.”



Although he refused to reveal the true identity of the artiste who has acquired Moesha's Range Rover, he stated that: “As for the person who bought the car, we are withholding his identity for now. We’ll reveal his or her identity at the right time.”





Touching on allegations levelled against him by Afia Schwarzenegger that he has never checked on Moesha since she allegedly contemplated suicide, KOFAS replied saying;



“Right now my sole priority is for Moesha to be alright. All of such rumours do not matter to me. Moesha is family and it is impossible for me to remain silent while she goes through all of these. I’m currently not in the country at the moment and even at that I’m trying my possible best to do what’s right.”



Watch the video below.







