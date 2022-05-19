Efya pays tribute to the late Franky Kuri

The late Franky Kuri

Franky Kuri dies in a car crash with Ebony

Efya mourns late friend



Popular singer breaks down over Franky's demise



The death of Franklina Maame Yaa Teboa Nkansah better known as Franky Kuri broke the heart of singer Efya, a confidant of the deceased who passed away in a car crash along with Ebony Reigns and one other person on the Accra Sunyani road in 2018.



Songtress, Efya Nokturnal on Thursday, May 19, took to her Twitter platform to celebrate the life of her late friend who could have turned 32 years on May 10.



The gory accident that took the life of Franky on Thursday, February 8, 2018, left Efya shattered as she continues to mourn her friend.



"Sometimes I have trouble accepting the fact that u are no longer here …. So I won’t... it’s just gon be like we ain’t seen in a while. RIP FRANK KURI Always n forever," read the singer's post dated May 19.

It has become a yearly tradition for the award-winning singer to pay tribute to her late friend who was a singer and YouTuber.



On the occasion of her 30th birthday in May 2020, she tweeted: "Happy Birthday Franklina Was That You With The Rain. You Flexing Huh...We Miss You Frankie...We Love You ...Rest Well...And Keep Watching Over Us. @Frankykuri."



Franky was laid to rest on March 3, 2018, at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Kwashieman with friends and family in attendance of her burial.



