Efya wants to feature Kofi Kinaata; says he's a great lyricist

Thu, 24 Mar 2022

Musician Efya has expressed interest in featuring Kofi Kinaata on a song.

According to one of Ghana few female music exports, Kofi Kinaata is a great lyricist and having him on the same song will be powerful.

Efya made this known in a tweet saying “I WANNA MAKE MUSICC WITH @KinaataGh What a lyricist”.

It does not come as a shock as Efya in recent times have indicated that she now has a different taste in lyric and a lot has changed about her.

She in a tweet asked all colleagues she has featured in the last three years and are yet to release the song to contact her for new features because a lot had changed about her.

Kofi Kinaata has over the years monopolized the song writer of the year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



