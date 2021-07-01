Ejura shooting: Stonebwoy condemns military action against irate youth

Stonebwoy, Ghanaian dancehall artiste

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has added his voice to the recent discussions on the gruesome shooting and killing of some protesters at Ejura.

In a tweet sighted on his Twitter page by eTV Ghana earlier today, Stonebwoy lamented that Kaaka’s death was an unjust one because he was only calling for improvement in the lives of his fellow citizens including his heartless killers.



“Kaaka didn’t have to die. He was only advocating for the improvement of the lives of his fellow citizens including the very people that killed him. He was killed because he refused to be a spectator. His brethren in Ejura didn’t have to be attacked”, his tweet read.



Stonebwoy is now among the many celebrities who have condemned the soldiers for shooting dead and critically injuring some youth in the town during a protest on Tuesday morning instead of ensuring calm in the area as they were tasked to do.

