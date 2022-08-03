Ekow Blankson, Maame Dokono share how ‘no bed syndrome’ contributed to Waakye's death

Ghanaian actors, Ekow Blankson and Maame Dokono

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, late actor, Prince Yawson, better known as Waakye, has passed away.

However, reports indicate that he wasn't provided with a bed when he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for emergency treatment.



Actor Ekow Blankson in an exclusive with GhanaWeb on Tuesday disclosed that his late colleague who died on August 2 was not provided with a bed with the excuse that there weren't available beds for patients at the Milliarty Hospital in Accra.



“I was informed Waakye was rushed to the hospital yesterday after suffering from a mild stroke but upon getting there, there was no bed. Luckily one of the guys from ‘Obra’ who works at the hospital got him a bed after awhile. Unfortunately at 4 pm today it was confirmed that he passed,” Ekow Blankson told GhanaWeb on August 2.



Also confirming the reports, veteran actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, lamented the circumstances that led to Waakye's death, adding that the lack of beds might have contributed to his demise.



“At the 37 Military Hospital, they also had no hospital beds so he was attended to on a stretcher. Before they got back with equipment to attend to him, he gave up the ghost,” Myjoyonline quoted Maame Dokono.

Waakye died at age 52.



Tons of tributes have poured in from colleagues and fans of the late Ghanaian actor, Waakye who featured in popular movies including "Babina" and "Diabolo".



