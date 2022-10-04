Ekow Blankson's last words to his Deputy

Ekow Blankson, the Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Ltd. (ADPU), died early morning on Monday, October 3, 2022, at a hospital in Tema surrounded by his wife and close relatives.

Prior to the sudden and untimely demise of the veteran actor, he had sent a video of himself in the hospital interacting with some of the personnel at the hospital to his Deputy Commercial Manager, Eric Kwaku Vlidzo.



In the video, Blankson, who wore a white African print attire and with his usual smiling face, is heard telling one of the personnel at the hospital that he needs to take a video to show that he is in the hospital.



“I need to take a video, to show her that I’m in the hospital. Am I not in the hospital?” Ekow Blankson quizzed the personnel.



“Oh, you are in the hospital,” the personnel responded.

GhanaWeb's announcement of Ekow Blankson's demise



It is with great sadness that the AfricaWeb Group, GhanaWeb and Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Ltd. (ADPU) announce the death of our friend, colleague and commercial manager Ekow Blankson. He was 50 years old.



Ekow Blankson was a management member of the AfricaWeb group and a key driving force behind the company’s commercial activities in Ghana. Recently, he led the company to present our products and services at the 2022 Ghana Bloggers Summit where he had been his usual ebullient and energetic self.



He had time for everyone and was always engaged and interested in the people he met. In addition, he had a great intellect and was forever learning new things and developing new ideas. He brought those personal qualities (not to mention his vast experience in business) to the company and we owe him a great debt.

He leaves behind his wife Justina Naadu Blankson and children; our thoughts and condolences go out to them. They too have been part of the AfricaWeb family and we will continue to support them through this difficult time.



In the immediate term, urgent communications should be directed to Matilda Nartey at matilda.nartey@adpugh.com.



About Ekow Blankson



Ekow Blankson was the Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Ltd. (ADPU) where he brought his 22 years of experience gained across various business fields. Ekow Blankson managed the expansive growth of the digital business as well as identified areas within the organization that can be commercially expanded and developed in the digital world. He managed the sales and marketing teams of GhanaWeb as well as all AfricaWeb subsidiaries.

Ekow Blankson has worked with four multinational companies including Ghana Breweries Limited, a subsidiary of Heineken; Coca-Cola; Vodafone, and WaterHealth International in various leadership roles. He has also worked with media companies including TV Africa, Media General Ghana Limited and Multimedia Broadcasting Company as Managing Director, Director of Brands and Corporate Communications and General Manager (Luv FM and Nhyira FM) respectively. He was also the Director of Strategy and Corporate Communications at the conglomerate Groupe Ideal.



Ekow Blankson has a Master's Degree in Fine Arts from the University of Ghana, Legon; a marketing certificate from Heineken University, Amsterdam; and a Diploma in Theatre Arts (Drama) from the University of Ghana, Legon. He also received years of training in various fields of marketing, sales, management and advertising. He is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).



With a long career in acting, he was awarded Best Male Actor International nomination at the 2022 NELAS AWARDS UK; Best Adult Male Role GH Student's Awards 2022; and nominated for Best Actor at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards. He has directed and featured in several Ghanaian movies including Checkmate; Borga; In April; Black Earth Rising; Death After Birth and The Intruder among many others.



