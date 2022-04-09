0
Menu
Entertainment

'Ekwueme' singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu allegedly died of perpetual domestic violence - Reports

Osinachi 356 Nigerian Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Although the nature of her ailment remains undisclosed, the Ekwueme singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, had been on life support for the last two months in a hospital in Abuja and finally gave up the ghost on April 8, 2022.

In a series of posts shared on Facebook, it is alleged that Nigerian Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu suffered and died from domestic violence as social media users claim that the reason for her hospitalization is that, she was kicked in the chest by her husband.

Gold Martins who is a user of Facebook in his post, alleged that she was afraid of being judged by the world if she ended her marriage with four children.

Gloria Solomon, another Facebook user also alleged that she was threatened by Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband after she snuck out of her home to honor an invitation, as well as shared some of her marital issues with her.

View the Facebook posts making the allegations below:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Huge taxes, unserious employees - Nigerian business owner laments about Ghana
'Take my wedding ring and pray for me' - The last words of General Acheampong
Sammy Gyamfi tops social media trends after 'banter' with UPSA lecturer on TV
GRIDCo announces ‘Dumsor’ schedule for the next 84 days in Accra
I won't stoop to your level and insult you – Former Tourism Minister hits back at Adom-Otchere
Adwoa Safo did not vote against Mike Oquaye in Speaker election – NPP MP
Passenger on British Airways flight gives frightening account of how aircraft circled for over one hour
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa