'Ekwueme' singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu allegedly died of perpetual domestic violence - Reports

Nigerian Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu

Although the nature of her ailment remains undisclosed, the Ekwueme singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, had been on life support for the last two months in a hospital in Abuja and finally gave up the ghost on April 8, 2022.

In a series of posts shared on Facebook, it is alleged that Nigerian Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu suffered and died from domestic violence as social media users claim that the reason for her hospitalization is that, she was kicked in the chest by her husband.



Gold Martins who is a user of Facebook in his post, alleged that she was afraid of being judged by the world if she ended her marriage with four children.



Gloria Solomon, another Facebook user also alleged that she was threatened by Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband after she snuck out of her home to honor an invitation, as well as shared some of her marital issues with her.



