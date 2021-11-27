1
Menu
Entertainment

Elikem Kumodzie shares video with his baby mama, son for the first time

Elikem Kumordzie 21332.png Fashion Designer, Elikem Kumordzie

Sat, 27 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elikem Kumodzie shows off clothing design with baby mama, son

Elikem welcomes second child with model

Elikem, Babymama, and son join 'Whashawasay' challenge

Fashion Designer, Elikem Kumordzie has shared a video of his baby mama and son on his Social Media page, Instagram.

Elikem Kumodzie who recently welcomed his second child with a model, who goes by the name Hajara Nsoh, was captured together with her and their baby, joining the 'Whashawasay' challenge which has gone viral on Social Media.

Wearing a matching green outfit from one of Elikem’s collections, Hajara Nsoh faced the camera while Elikem held their son as they danced.

Below is the video

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elikem Kumordzie (@elikemkumordzie)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com