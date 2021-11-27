Elikem Kumodzie shares video with his baby mama, son for the first time

Fashion Designer, Elikem Kumordzie

Elikem Kumodzie shows off clothing design with baby mama, son

Elikem welcomes second child with model



Elikem, Babymama, and son join 'Whashawasay' challenge



Fashion Designer, Elikem Kumordzie has shared a video of his baby mama and son on his Social Media page, Instagram.



Elikem Kumodzie who recently welcomed his second child with a model, who goes by the name Hajara Nsoh, was captured together with her and their baby, joining the 'Whashawasay' challenge which has gone viral on Social Media.

Wearing a matching green outfit from one of Elikem’s collections, Hajara Nsoh faced the camera while Elikem held their son as they danced.



