Elikem Kumodzie under attack for critiquing Sarkodie’s outfit

Elikem Kumordie has been lambasted on social media for his comments on Sarkodie's outfit

Popular Ghanaian fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzie, has incurred the wrath of ‘Sark Natives’ after a post meant to critique Sarkodie’s outfit gave out the wrong signals.

‘Elikem the Tailor’ shared a photo of Sarkodie wearing a brown two-piece linen outfit and circled out areas where according to him, had malfunctioned.



Elikem, who emphasized that the Ghanaian rapper’s outfit, lacked proper finishing touches took to Instagram to rant about how he (Sarkodie) could have done better.



“Still got love for your talent bro, but your tailor no try.



Let me hook you up with something fresh next time. Other African tailors will disappoint you, except Elikem KUMORDZIE “the tailor,” Elikem’s post read.



However, the former BBA housemate’s post has since gathered over 1,000 comments, most of which are filled with insults and backlashes from netizens.



Some individuals have slammed the tailor for what they describe as ‘setting the rapper up for ridicule’, while others said he could have channeled his observations to him privately.

Meanwhile, that particular outfit was said to have been made by popular Ghanaian fashion designer, Atto Tetteh.



