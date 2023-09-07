Elikem Kumordzie the Tailor explains why many tailors don’t meet deadlines

Elikem Kumordzie the Tailor

Ghanaian actor and fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie has revealed the challenges faced by many tailors in the fashion industry.

Speaking to Elsie Lamar on the Talkertainment show on Ghanaweb TV, Elikem disclosed that the physical toll faced by many tailors, as well as the fact that many tailors take on more projects than they can handle usually leads to them not finishing the orders given on time.



"Sometimes it's not their fault; you see, this work is very tiring. It's a very daunting task to become a tailor. You stay up late at night, you're standing all day, your back hurts, balancing between sitting down and standing. And some tailors would take the wake and overload themselves, and they can't finish," he noted.



He cited this phenomenon as one of the reasons fo his inspiration to be a fashion designer and why he gave himself the tagline; “Other African tailors will disappoint you, except Elikem Kumordzie the Tailor”.



"Its the issue with disappointment, the issue with not finishing the clothes on time in one week, and it's over a month. And so I said to myself, if I'm ever going to do this business, I'm going to fix the problem of disappointments and people not having their clothes on time. And so that's my tagline," he revealed.



ID/OGB

