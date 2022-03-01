Emelia Brobbey and Kobi Rana sing to console Gloria Sarfo

Actress turned musician, Emelia Brobbey, performed to console her colleague Gloria Sarfo at her late mother’s one-week observation.

The actress took the microphone to perform ‘M’atwen Awurade Anim’ by Rev. George Owusu Mensah.



Emelia invited Gloria to join her on the stage and urged her to stay strong and keep the faith.



Actor and Filmmaker Kobi Rana also surprised everyone when took the microphone and performed a gospel song for Gloria.



Other creative industry personalities including; Kalsum Sinare, Beverly Afaglo, Abena Kyei Boakye, Martha Ankomah, Peter Ritchie, Abeiku Santana, Selly Galley and others were there to sympathise with the "Efiewura" actress.

Former Ashanti Regional Minister, Sampson Kwaku Boafo, was also present at the observation.



Madam Ophelia Yeboah died on February 11, at age 66.



Watch the full video below:



