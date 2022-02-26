Emelia Brobbey performs at one-week memorial service of Gloria Sarfo’s late mother

Gloria Sarfo's mother reported dead

Emelia Brobbeys mourns with Gloria



Emelia performs with live band



The one-week memorial service for the late mother of actress, Gloria Sarfo came off on Friday, February 26, 2022, with close friends and colleagues in attendance.



GhanaWeb cameras spotted singer and actress, Emelia Brobbey at the event grounds to sympathize and also entertain guests with her melodious voice.



On behalf of actors in the country, she expressed condolence to the bereaved family especially, Gloria who has been devastated by her late mother, Ophelia Yeboah's passing.



Emelia, famed for her single 'Fa Me Ko', delivered a solemn live band performance by singing some popular local gospel tunes and offered words of encouragement to her friend.

The likes of Martha Ankomah, Kalsoume Sinare, Kobi Rana, Beverly Afaglo, Kekeli Akosua, Stacy Amonteng, and Joint 77 were spotted at the memorial service held at Dome, Accra.



The final funeral for the late Ophelia Yeboah will be held at Osiem in the Eastern Region from April 26 to 28, 2022.



Watch the videos below:







