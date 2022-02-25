Emelia Brobbey tears up while consoling ‘bereaved’ Gloria Sarfo

Emelia Brobbey weeps at Gloria Sarfo’s late mother’s memorial service

Emelia Brobbey consoles Gloria Sarfo



Actors mourn with Gloria Sarfo at late mother’s one-week observation



Popular Kumawood actress, Emelia Brobbey, could not hold back her tears after seeing her friend, Gloria Sarfo, who has obviously been drowned over her late mother’s passing.



Emelia who was one of the few celebrities to grace Gloria’s late mother’s one-week observation was captured consoling and whispering some words of comfort to her.



The two hugged tightly and all of a sudden tears began to roll down Emelia Brobbey’s cheeks and Gloria was compelled to also weep.

The likes of Martha Ankomah, Kalsoume Sinare, Kobi Rana, Beverly Afaglo, Kekeli Akosua, Stacy Amonteng, and Joint 77 were present to mourn Gloria Sarfo at her mother’s one-week memorial service.



The modest ceremony which was held in Dome, Accra, was witnessed by family members, friends, and sympathizers all-alike.



However, the final funeral rites for Mrs. Ophelia Yeboah will be held at Osiem in the Eastern region from April 26-28th.



Watch the video below



