Emerging Music Awards organisers call for entries

Emma 22 Official artwork for the project

Mon, 11 Jul 2022

Organisers of the annual Emerging Music Awards have called for entries for the 2022 edition of the scheme.

Put together by Kusstar Entertainment, the scheme has for the past four years been putting the spotlight on up-and-coming musicians across Ghana’s major genres.

This year’s edition, like previous ones, seeks to acknowledge and celebrate all emerging musicians in the country and is themed ‘Give the Music a Chance’.

“Kusstar Entertainment in partnership with Kri8 Concept, wishes to announce to emerging artists, record labels, producers, artiste management and the general public, that entries for participation in the fourth edition of Emerging Music Awards (EM Awards - 2022) is officially open,” said a statement issued by the organisers.

“Works published from 1st June 2021 to 31st May 2022 can be submitted for review and consideration by the scheme. All entries are to be submitted before or on the deadline date of submission, which is Sunday, 31st July 2022. Nomination portal will be accessible via our website at www.emawards.Kusstar.com,” it added.

