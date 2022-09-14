Emmanuel Asiamah: The KNUST student making a name in Kumawood

Emmanuel with some Kumawood stars

Source: Bertha Akua Asaa, Contributor

Emmanuel Asiamah was born in Adansi Akrokerri but raised in Kumasi. Though a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), KKP as he widely known started acting in the year 2018/2019 with the Kumawood Movie Industry.

He also has managed to own a Youtube channel with the name KKP Production where he publishes short series mostly set on campus.



The actor was nominated last year as the Best Screenplay actor for his role in the movie “Odo Bi Ye Owuo" at the Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards and won on merit.



Kumasi King Promise though an emerging actor is an embodiment of talent and creativity and a delight to watch on our screens. He is a versatile actor and can switch between roles with no or little effort and still execute skillfully.



With his natural flair and affable attributes, he easily portrays his talent across all ages. KKP started from playing supporting roles and passed through the ranks to lead roles and now produces his own series and skits for Youtube under his KKP Production TV.

He played supporting roles



in Yantah and Odasani and many other Television dramas.



He played a lead role in “Love Me Or Not” and the captivating series yet to hit your TV screens "Dufie"



Emmanuel Asiamah finds so much delight in the entertainment industry and seeks to become one of the household names both within and outside the borders of Ghana.