Emotional moment as Annie Idibia apologises to 2Face on social media

Annie Idibia with her husband, 2Face Idibia

• Annie Idibia apologises to TuFace, family, and in-laws

• Annie admits her experiences for the past few months have been traumatic



• Annie publicly accuses 2Face of cheating



Popular Nigerian actress, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, has rendered a public apology to her husband, 2Face Idibia following an earlier scandal they were both involved in on social media.



In what was meant to be her 37th birthday message, Annie tendered an apology to her husband and everyone affected by the events of her recent marital squabbles while noting that the last 10 weeks have been the worst of her entire life.



One can recall that Annie called out her husband some weeks ago over some cheating accusations, which led to a series of events between her family and her in-laws.



She caused a wild drama on social media, claiming her husband, in connivance with family and associates, was having an affair with ex-lover and baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.

Following her accusations, 2Face was subjected to a series of trolls and condemnation from social media users.



But upon a thorough reflection of the past events, Annie has disclosed her intentions to start on a clean slate and move on to a Brand new chapter in her life.



“It’s a brand new chapter for me and would really love to start it on a clean slate. This year has been a lot soooo much blessings and pain. My hands are shaking as I type this ....I let a lot of people down. Especially the people close to me... the last 10weeks have been the worst of my entire life, yes the worst since I was born ... I have gone from being so angry to being so broken and back to anger and then sadly , which I am ashamed to admit - suicidal! I have acted so badly in a way I am not proud of, I allowed my emotions to cloud me. , I allowed my emotions to lead me into making bad decisions, allowed my anger n emotions, to make me act on something that’s wasn’t true cos I was kept in dark,” she wrote on her Instagram page.



“Instead of remaining calm before acting. I want to apologize to my husband, Inno, I am so sorry I threw you out there like I did, (so unwise) that isn’t the kind of woman you married, totally sorry for all the mental stress and heartbreak it caused you, so sorry I put both our families out there I, the way I did. I still bi your smallie oo,” Annie added.



Read her full post below



